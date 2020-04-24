American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American International Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 5,110,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

