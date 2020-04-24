Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 3.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $236.28. 1,946,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,938. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.