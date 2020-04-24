Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of APH opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

