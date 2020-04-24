Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunomedics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

IMMU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,987. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

