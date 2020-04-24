Analysts Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,615,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

