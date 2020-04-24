Analyzing Pagerduty (PD) & Its Competitors

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pagerduty to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pagerduty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$50.34 million -27.86 Pagerduty Competitors $2.11 billion $343.73 million 2.32

Pagerduty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pagerduty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2331 10360 18124 973 2.56

Pagerduty currently has a consensus target price of $25.03, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Pagerduty Competitors -59.65% -92.92% -6.60%

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

