Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Dividend Announcement

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 1,918,929 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,285,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANH. ValuEngine lowered Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 41.82 and a quick ratio of 41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

