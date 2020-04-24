Apple’s (AAPL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Nomura currently has a $240.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.14.

AAPL opened at $275.03 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.71 and a 200-day moving average of $276.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

