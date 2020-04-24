Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 7.8%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.11, 7,781,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,783,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

