Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Aramark also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

