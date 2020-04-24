Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Aramark also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.24-0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

