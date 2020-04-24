ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 45,034 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 496,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,272. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.