Armstrong World Industries Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE AWI traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.12. 12,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

