Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Price Target Increased to C$1.80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE AKG opened at C$1.64 on Monday. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Asanko Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

