Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $725.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $69,001.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,930.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

