Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.
NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $725.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $69,001.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,930.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
