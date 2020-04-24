Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 1,202 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 518.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 115.0% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.5% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.3% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,151,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,289,020. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

