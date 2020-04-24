AutoNation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 702 call options.

NYSE:AN traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 51,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

