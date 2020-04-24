AutoNation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 702 call options.
NYSE:AN traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 51,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
