Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 9702054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.21.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

