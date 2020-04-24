AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Up 8.5%

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.12, 341,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 575,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The stock has a market cap of $652.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.