Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva to an add rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 238 ($3.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

