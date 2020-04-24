Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva to an add rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).
Shares of AV opened at GBX 238 ($3.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.85.
In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.
