Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 421751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $13,810,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $644,169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

