Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 548250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76,291.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Bankers Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

