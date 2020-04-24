Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 205 ($2.70).

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.58 ($2.26).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.19) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley purchased 132,802 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

