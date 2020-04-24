Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Barco stock remained flat at $$144.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

