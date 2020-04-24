Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Trading Up 7.8%

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.69, approximately 158,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 82,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,890 shares of company stock worth $455,122. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

