Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Trading Up 7.8%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.69, approximately 158,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 82,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,890 shares of company stock worth $455,122. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit