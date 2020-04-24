Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 8866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$566,416.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.