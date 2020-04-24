BidaskClub Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.56.
Shares of BHF opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 365,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.