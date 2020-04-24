BidaskClub Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of BHF opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 365,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

