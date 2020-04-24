BidaskClub Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.82.

ASND stock opened at $126.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

