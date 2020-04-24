BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.39

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.39 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 893475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.73 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $3,987,997 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

