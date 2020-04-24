BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.39

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.39 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 893475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.73 and a beta of 1.05.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $3,987,997 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
