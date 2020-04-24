BMO Capital Markets Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.27. 740,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit