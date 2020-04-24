BMO Capital Markets Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.27. 740,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.