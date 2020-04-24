Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Rating Lowered to Reduce at TD Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNE. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.37.

Shares of TSE BNE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.19. 119,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The company has a market cap of $40.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.99. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$7.51.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

