Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.21. 6,724,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896,782. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

