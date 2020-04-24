Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Reduced by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $62.25. 10,460,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896,782. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

