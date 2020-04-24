BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRITVIC PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

BTVCY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,627. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95. BRITVIC PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

