Brokers Offer Predictions for Silvercrest Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.33. 360,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 21.91 and a current ratio of 22.03. Silvercrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.98.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.20).

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

