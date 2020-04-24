Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,832.85

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,832.85 and last traded at $1,804.23, with a volume of 72325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,745.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,543.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,534.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $10,150,322. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

