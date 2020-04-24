California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $2.52. California Resources shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 5,710,141 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 4.60.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

