Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.59. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 63,478,197 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $172.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

