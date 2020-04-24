Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) received a C$10.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CFX. TD Securities lowered Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of CFX traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.58. 54,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$14.90.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$247.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

