Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Capital Southwest has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,508. The company has a market cap of $236.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

In other Capital Southwest news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Insiders acquired 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

