Carnival (LON:CCL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000 at UBS Group

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,430 ($31.97).

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 863.98 ($11.37) on Tuesday. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 581 ($7.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,175 ($54.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,708.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

