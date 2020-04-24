Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80, 632,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 735,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CETV. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETV)

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

