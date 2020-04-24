Centrica (LON:CNA) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 80 ($1.05).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centrica to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centrica to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 57.70 ($0.76).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 31.78 ($0.42) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 107.40 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

