CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CGI from C$114.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised CGI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.73.

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$86.05. 570,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.93. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$114.49. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

