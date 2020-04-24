Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 16750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19.

Chamberlin Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

