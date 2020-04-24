Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 5390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

