Christie Group (LON:CTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.94).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.25.

About Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

