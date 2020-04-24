CIBC Boosts Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target to C$1.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE III traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.52. 33,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,125. Imperial Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
