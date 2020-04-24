CIBC Boosts Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target to C$1.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE III traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.52. 33,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,125. Imperial Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

