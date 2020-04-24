Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.18-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.84 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,006. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.58.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $135,499.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

