Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $767.78 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. 1,918,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.58.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.